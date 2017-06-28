sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,288 Euro		+0,018
+6,67 %
WKN: A14RM7 ISIN: CA87243W1032 Ticker-Symbol: TFHD 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THC BIOMED INTL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THC BIOMED INTL LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THC BIOMED INTL LTD
THC BIOMED INTL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THC BIOMED INTL LTD0,288+6,67 %