Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2017) - THC BioMed (CSE: THC) (OTCQB: THCBF) (FSE: TFHD) has received its first order to export dried marijuana to Germany. The company, an authorized licensed producer of dried Marijuana for Medical Purposes with a production only license for fresh marijuana and cannabis oil, is moving forward to meet the regulatory requirements to export to the European Union.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "THC BioMed" in the search box. The video is also available on YouTube.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_fyt8evyo/THC-BioMed-CSE-THC-Received-First-order-to-Ship-Dried-Marijuana-to-Germany

Although Germany, with a population of more than 80 million, twice the size of California, has legalized medical cannabis, there is no current domestic production. Under new German laws, people suffering from serious illnesses such as multiple sclerosis, or even chronic pain, lack of appetite and nausea are able to access medical cannabis. Germany exhibits the potential to be a massive market.

THC currently offers 29 different genetic strains for sale and has the largest variety of genetic strains available in Canada for home growers.

John Miller, President & CEO, stated: "THC intends to soon begin selling dried marihuana as an interim supply to registered home growers at $4.20 per gram. We believe this would be the lowest price ever offered to medical patients in Canada. We are pleased to offer this wholesale-type pricing to our fellow growers. The home growing market is expected to expand rapidly in the event recreational marihuana is introduced."

The company recently closed the acquisition of Clone Shipper at a cost of US$1 million. The company is using the newly designed Clone Shipper 3.0 containers to ship live cannabis plants across Canada and believes it is the one of the first companies in Canada to ship live cannabis plants. The patented design allows for a LED light to keep the clone in the growing vegetative stage for 12 to 24 hours during shipment.

THC BioMed currently ships the most live Cannabis plants in Canada, and has the widest selection of strains available. It has developed strains with a distinct herbal odor, resulting in a product which exhibits a less pungent marijuana smell when smoked.

Dr. Ashish Dave, who previously consulted to the company, has joined the Board of Directors. Dr. Dave has a PHD in plant tissue culture and a Master's Degree in botany.

The shares are trading at $0.43 and with 103 million shares currently outstanding, the company is capitalized at $44.3 million.

For more information, please visit www.THCbiomed.com, contact John Miller, President & CEO, at 250-870-2512 or email info@THCbiomed.com.

