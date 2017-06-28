

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new car is unaffordable for several Americans and remains a dream, as the latest car affordability survey by bankrate.com reveals. Many of them are not wealthy enough to pay for a decent pre-owned car too. The most affected are those living in lower-income areas.



The average cost of a new car is $35,368, including tax. One has to pay at least 20 percent of one's income as down payment, a real challenge for families.



As per the study, the most affordable cities to buy a new car are Washington DC, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Minneapolis, Baltimore, Denver, San Diego, Chicago and Portland and Oregon. The study found that the average new vehicle can be truly affordable only in the Washington DC area.



A household in Washington can afford to pay $37,223.41 for a new car, while people in San Francisco should be able to pay $32,286.08, and those in Boston $30.863.38. Miami is the least affordable city among the 25 cities selected, where people are able to afford only $13.576.83 for a new car.



The average price for a used car is $19,200, even which is not affordable for households in Dallas, Houston, Riverside-San Bernardino, California, San Antonio, Orlando, Tampa, St. Petersburg in Florida, Detroit and Miami.



Statistics show that new prices have gone up 35 percent in the last 35 years, while used car prices were up 25 percent. The household income has increased only 3 percent during the period.



