Magento Commerce Announces Record Growth in Europe

Company Strengthens Leadership in Europe with Magento Cloud

LONDON, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Magento, the worldwide leader in cloud digital commerce innovation, today announced significant growth and adoption of its next generation cloud platform and solutions across Europe. The record-breaking year includes significant growth in its flagship platform with 42% year over year growth in new license revenues in Europe. The company's impressive momentum is a product of its long-term vision and sustained investment in hiring top-talent, product development, as well as expanding its global ecosystem of top-tier partners, and developers in the European market.

Magento was named a leader by Gartner in the April 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, which evaluates digital commerce platforms based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. Magento is proud to be named a leader in this report, which the company believes is based on the strength of its unique ability to provide customers with the agility and scalability they need to grow their business, respond to shifting market demands and maintain a low total cost of ownership.

"More than $1 trillion in IT spending will be directly or indirectly affected by the shift to cloud during the next five years," said Gartner, Inc. "This will make cloud computing one of the most disruptive forces of IT spending since the early days of the digital age."1

"In the age of the customer, merchants must anticipate and deliver exceptional customer experiences that are true to their brand, and distinguish themselves from the competition. The Magento Commerce Cloud offers merchants the agility they need to innovate and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving and competitive environment," said Mark Lavelle, CEO of Magento. "Over the past year, we've seen increased demand and accelerated adoption of our commerce suite across B2B and B2C merchants in the region, and more than 60 percent of our new customer deals are with our cloud-based digital platform."

Investing in Europe

Over the past year, Magento increased its presence in the UK and across Europe, Middle East and Africa regions with dedicated sales, marketing, customer support and development personnel. In addition, Magento is actively growing strategic partnerships in the EMEA region with technology vendors such as Amazon Pay, Vertex and Nosto, to name a few. These local partnerships with the added local staff have expanded Magento's footprint and has contributed to Magento's growth in the European market.

Company highlights include:

Growing adoption of its next generation Magento 2 platform to over 12,500 live sites

More than 1,300 extensions are now available in the Magento Marketplace

Significant investment in platform enhancements including Magento Business Intelligence, Magento Social, Advanced CMS and Shipping

Evolving the Magento Commerce Suite

Magento also announced the rebranding of its commerce suite, and will now be called the Magento Cloud, to better align to customer needs and reflect the growing adoption of its technology platform. The company is simplifying the names of its flagship digital platform and order management products to Magento Commerce (formerly Magento Enterprise Cloud Edition and Magento Enterprise Edition) and Magento Order Management (formerly Magento Commerce Order Management). Magento is also recognizing the contributing of its global ecosystem beyond a single product and renaming Magento Community Edition to Magento Open Source.

These announcements were shared at MagentoLive UK 2017, held June 27 and 28 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London Hotel.

1 Gartner Press Release, Gartner Says by 2020 "Cloud Shift" Will Affect More Than $1 Trillion in IT Spending, July 20, 2016, http://www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/3384720

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Magento Commerce

Trusted by more than 260,000 businesses worldwide, Magento Commerce is the leading provider of cloud commerce innovation to merchants and brands across B2C and B2B industries. In addition to its flagship commerce platform, Magento Commerce boasts a strong portfolio of cloud-based omnichannel solutions that empower merchants to successfully integrate digital and physical shopping experiences. With more than $101 billion in gross merchandise volume transacted on the platform annually, Magento Commerce is the #1 provider to the Internet Retailer Top 1000, the B2B 300, and the Top 500 Guides for Europe and Latin America. Magento Commerce is supported by a vast global network of solution and technology partners, a highly active global developer community and the largest eCommerce marketplace for extensions available for download on the Magento Marketplace. More information can be found at www.magento.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/528955/Mark_Lavelle_CEO_of_Magento_Commerce.jpg