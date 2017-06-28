Abdominal Surgical Robots - Markets Reach $15.8 Billion By 2023

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Wintergreen Research, Inc's new report "Abdominal Surgical Robots: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide - 2017-2023" to their offering.

The worldwide market for abdominal surgical robots at $2.7 billion in 2016 grows to $15.8 billion by 2023.

Robotic surgery equipment continues to comprise a fast-growing segment of the medical device industry. Demand for the less invasive procedure is high among patients and doctors. The number of procedures and disposable instruments increases.

Worldwide Abdominal Surgical Robot markets are poised to achieve significant growth with increasing use of robots to replace open surgery. Visualization of the surgical site is improving, letting surgeons better control the surgical site. The robots are more accurate and steadier than the human open surgery.

The robotic approach to surgery is useful for the treatment of benign and malignant gynecologic as well as urologic and abdominal disease conditions. Challenges still exist on a systems level. Implementation of a robotic program have a long learning curve, resistance by surgeons on the team who are not adept at using the systems, quality of life, and financial challenges based on high capital expense, and organizational challenges.

Existing open surgery is set to be replaced by robotic-assisted surgery. Young surgeons have steady hands, but even the greatest surgeons have off days and they age. As this happens, the advantages of the robot are evident because the hand is steady every time with the robot.

During a robot assisted surgical procedure, the patient-side cart is positioned next to the operating table with the electromechanical arms arranged to provide access to the initial ports selected by the surgeon.

Technologies for abdominal robotic surgery applications has had growing adoption and commercialization. These technologies work in solving surgical approaches to many gynecology, urology, and general surgical issues. Robotic surgical procedures have reached a level of market acceptance that proves their value. Market saturation is a distance away, the industry is still in its infancy.

The technology available is becoming more sophisticated in order to overcome hurdles. The objectives of overcoming the limitations of fixed port access, limited dexterity, and limited visualization remain. The industry leader, the only company with a commercial footprint, within the robotic surgical market is Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

1. ABDOMINAL SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET DESCRIPTION AND MARKET DYNAMICS

1.1 Open surgery

1.2 Focus on Leading Surgeons to Drive Rapid and Broad Adoption

1.3 Clinical Applications for Abdominal Robotic Surgery Technology

2. ABDOMINAL SURGICAL ROBOT MARKET SHARES AND FORECASTS

2.1 Abdominal Surgical Robotics Segment: Urology, Gynecology, General Surgery, Thoracic, Structural Heart, And Head/Neck

2.2 Medical Abdominal Surgical Robots: Market Shares

2.3 Robotic Abdominal Surgery Market Forecasts

2.4 Segment Abdominal Surgical Robots Forecast Analysis: Systems, Instruments, and Services Dollars

2.5 Installed Abdominal Surgical Robot Systems

2.6 Procedure Volumes Abdominal Surgical Robots Systems, Instruments, and Services by Segment and by Country

2.7 Urologic Procedure Volumes

2.8 General Surgery Robotic Procedures

2.9 Head and Neck Surgery

2.10 Cardiac Abdominal Surgical Robot

2.11 Abdominal General Surgery, Gynecology, and Urology Surgical Robot Procedure Category Discussion

2.12 Open and Robotic Surgery Procedure Detail Forecasts, US and Worldwide

2.13 Robotic Surgery Equipment Prices

2.14 Abdominal Robotic Surgery Equipment Regional Market Segments

3. SURGICAL ROBOTS PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

3.1 Companies

3.2 Intuitive Surgical da Vinci Xi®

3.3 MedRobotics

3.4 Titan Medical

3.5 Johnson & Johnson

3.6 Verb Surgical

3.7 Medicaroid Corporation

3.8 Virtual Incision

3.9 Olympus

3.10 TransEnterix / SOFAR S.p.A.

3.11 AVRA Surgical Robotic System

3.12 Centerline Biomedical IOPS

4. ABDOMINAL SURGICAL ROBOT TECHNOLOGY AND RESEARCH

4.1 General Surgery, Gynecology, Urology

4.2 Government Regulation

4.3 Third Party Reimbursement

5. SURGICAL ROBOTS COMPANY DESCRIPTION

5.1 AdEchoTech / T-MedRobotics

5.2 Avra Robotics

5.3 Centerline Biomedical

5.4 Google

5.5 Intuitive Surgical

5.6 Johnson and Johnson / DePuy Synthes

5.7 Medicaroid

5.8 Medtronic / Mazor Robotics

5.9 Titan Medical

5.10 TransEnterix

5.11 Verb Surgical

5.12 Virtual Incision

5.13 Selected Surgical Robot Companies

