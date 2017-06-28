The company says the central assumption of the report - a $1.18 per watt floor price - is wrong and that the headlines resulting from the report could harm its trade case.

Suniva, the bankrupt module manufacturer who is the lead petitioner in a U.S. trade complaint in response to what it sees as unfair international competition, has demanded GTM Research retract and amend parts of its reports - released on Monday - that suggested the U.S. market could contract as much as 66% if the trade complaint is brought to a successful conclusion.

According to Suniva, the central assumption on which GTM's analysis of the complaint is based - that Suniva and its co-petitioner SolarWorld want a US$1.18/watt floor price for modules - is wrong. Instead, the floor price listed in the complaint itself of $0.78/watt is the proper number.

An email from GTM's Mike Munsell, manager of research marketing, clearly outlined that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...