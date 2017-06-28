Mexico's solar association Asolmex revealed that a good portion of the 28 solar projects selected in the 2016 renewable energy auctions is at an advanced stage of development or under construction.

"So far we can report a significant progress in the installation of more than 1 GW of large-scale solar project, which represents around 35% of the 3,619 MW of PV capacity allocated in Mexico's first two renewable energy auctions." This statement was made by Héctor Oler, the president of the Mexican solar association Asolmex in a press release.

According to Olea, more than ...

