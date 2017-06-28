Global Natural Sausage Casings Market 2017-2022

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Natural Sausage Casings Market: Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global natural sausage casings market will increase at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 to 2022 to USD 3,090.1 million by 2022, majorly driven by the increasing population & urbanization, growing meat production & consumption, consumer preference to natural casings over artificial casings, rising number of fast food restaurant chains, and increasing westernization especially, in the Asian countries.

Also, growing preference to the convenience products has a positive impact on the growth of natural sausage casings market. However, increasing preference to the artificial casing by sausage manufacturers, casings manufacturer's shift from natural casings to artificial casings due to operational challenges, and health concerns over meat consumption & animal diseases hinder the growth of the market to some extent.

The report provides comprehensive analysis of the global market by source such as hog, beef, sheep, and others and by geography such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analysed at a country level with a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Geographically, Europe is the major market in the global natural sausage casings market and is expected to dominate this market during the forecast period, followed by North America, and Asia-Pacific region. However, the Asian-Pacific region, especially China, is expected to witness a boost in demand for natural casings and are poised to register maximum growth over the next five years, as a result of their economic development, rising meat production & consumption, growing westernization, increasing population & urbanization, and growing focus of the global natural casings players in this country.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. Global Natural Casings Market, by Source



6. Natural Casings Market, by Geography



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/875z8c/natural_sausage





