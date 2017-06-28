Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged a Canadian-based oil and gas company and three of its former top finance executives for their roles in an extensive, multi-year accounting fraud.

The SEC's complaint alleges that Penn West Petroleum Ltd., which has since been renamed Obsidian Energy Ltd., fraudulently moved hundreds of millions of dollars in expenses from operating expense accounts to capital expenditure accounts. This alleged fraudulent movement caused Penn West to artificially reduce its operating costs by as much as 20 percent in certain periods, which falsely improved reported metrics for oil extraction efficiency and profitability. Penn West was one of Canada's largest oil producers at the time.

According to the SEC's complaint, the fraud was orchestrated by the company's former CFO Todd Takeyasu, former vice president of accounting and reporting Jeffery Curran, and former operations controller Waldemar Grab. The SEC alleges that they manipulated the company's operating expenses in order to lower a key publicly reported metric concerning the cost of oil extraction and processing needed to sell a barrel of oil. Penn West allegedly created an internal budget target representing the amount it would improperly move in its publicly-reported financial statements and gave the illusion that it was spending less money to get oil of out the ground. In fact, the SEC alleges, the company historically struggled to keep its operating costs under control, and Takeyasu, Curran, and Grab managed operating expenses to meet the budget target. According to the SEC's complaint, they frequently met this target to the dollar by having the company record large, round number, and unsupported adjusting journal entries. Within the company, this practice was referred to as "reclass to capital."

As alleged in the SEC's complaint, Takeyasu and Curran directed the reclass-to-capital practices without ensuring that the accounting entries reconciled with actual capital spending amounts, and Curran and Grab were repeatedly warned by a subordinate accountant that the reclass entries lacked support. In September 2014, the company publicly reported that it would restate its financial statements from 2012 to the first quarter of 2014 and its historical financial statements and related audit reports could no longer be relied upon.

"Combating financial fraud is critical to maintaining a fair and transparent marketplace," said Stephanie Avakian, Co-Director of the SEC's Enforcement Division. "We will continue to vigorously pursue and punish corporate executives and other individuals whose actions violate the federal securities laws."

"As alleged in our complaint, Penn West's widespread accounting abuses were directed by its most senior accounting executives," said Gerald W. Hodgkins, Associate Director in the SEC's Enforcement Division. "These executives breached their disclosure obligations to investors and kept hidden from the market the true nature of a key financial metric and the company's struggle to control its operating expenses."

The SEC's complaint, which was filed in federal court in Manhattan, charges Penn West, Takeyasu, Curran, and Grab with violating the antifraud, reporting, books and records and internal controls provisions of the federal securities laws. The SEC seeks permanent injunctions and monetary relief against all the defendants, officer-and-director bars from Takeyasu and Curran, and a clawback of incentive-based compensation awarded to Takeyasu. Grab, who is cooperating with the SEC's litigation, has agreed to a settlement including permanent injunctions and an officer-and-director bar. Grab also agreed to a permanent suspension from appearing and practicing before the SEC as an accountant, which includes not participating in the financial reporting or audits of public companies. The settlement is subject to court approval. Grab agreed to the settlement without admitting or denying the allegations or findings.

The SEC's investigation found no personal misconduct by Penn West's two former CEOs, Murray Nunns and David Roberts, who have reimbursed the company for cash bonuses and certain stock awards they received during the period when the company allegedly committed accounting violations. Therefore, it isn't necessary for the SEC to pursue clawback actions under Section 304(a) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. Those amounts, converted to U.S. dollars, are approximately $262,451 for Nunns and $22,290 for Roberts.

The SEC's investigation was conducted by Matthew T. Spitzer and Colin J. Rand, and the case was supervised by Anita B. Bandy. The litigation will be led by Sarah H. Concannon, Thomas A. Bednar, and Matthew Spitzer. The SEC appreciates the assistance of the Alberta Securities Commission.