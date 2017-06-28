NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Light Reading's (www.lightreading.com) elite 2020 Vision Executive Summit is set for Prague, Czech Republic, from December 5-7. Focused on defining the future of next-gen communications and working out how to make it profitable, the conference features two days of exclusive research presentations, intense moderated discussions and networking events and excursions.

Each year, 2020 Vision brings together the movers and shakers in the telecoms industry to participate in open discussions on the latest changes and developments in the telecom industry. Unlike other industry events, 2020 Vision is an interactive summit where everyone is encouraged to participate in active discussions.

Heavy Reading analysts will also present their latest research and moderate discussions on topics such as virtualization, containers, composability and the cloud, the progress on 5G, network security and the real impact of IoT. For a full event agenda, click here.

Featured analyst presentations include:

5G State-of-the-Industry Report by Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst

Frontier Technologies by Steve Bell, Senior Analyst

You Are in the Video Business, Whether You Know It or Not by Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation

Digital Transformation by James Crawshaw, Senior Analyst

Smart Cities, Dumb Pipes by Alan Breznick, Cable Video Practice/Leader

The State of Security by Jim Hodges, Principal Analyst

"2020 Vision provides an in-depth look at the impact of all this industry change, a road map for its future and an honest assessment of progress made to date," says Carol Wilson conference chair and Light Reading's editor at large. "Each year, I look forward to engaging with our executives in lively and candid discussions on how they feel about where the industry is headed. There are always surprises and usually some disagreements, which is when it gets interesting."

Past attendees at Light Reading's executive summits in Iceland, Ireland and Italy include executives from more than 50 companies. These companies include AT&T, Boingo, Brocade, BT, CenturyLink, Cisco, Comcast, Cox Communications, Dell, Deutsche Telekom, EE, Ericsson, Intel, NetScout, Nokia, Orange, Sprint, Telecom Italia, Telefonica, Telus, Time Warner Cable (TWC), Vodafone, Wind River and more.

This year's event will take place at the InterContinental Prague in downtown historic Prague.

To find out more about Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit, visit www.lightreading.com/prague.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact sales@lightreading.com.

For information on VIP passes, contact events@lightreading.com.

About Light Reading

Light Reading (www.lightreading.com) combines its research-led online communities and targeted events portfolio to help those in the global communications industry make informed decisions. Lightreading.com is the ultimate source for telecom analysis for more than 400,000 subscribers each month, leading the media sector in terms of traffic, content and reputation. Light Reading produces targeted communications events and focused one-day and two-day conferences each year for cable, mobile and wireline executives across five continents.

Media Contact:

Erin Cardinal

646-618-8854

cardinal@lightreading.com



