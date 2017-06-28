

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, the world's largest social network, reached the milestone of 2 billion monthly users.



The number of users increased from the 1.94 billion that the company reported in its earnings report in May.



'As of this morning, the Facebook community is now officially 2 billion people! We're making progress connecting the world, and now let's bring the world closer together. It's an honor to be on this journey with you,' Mark Zuckerberg posted on his Facebook page.



Facebook's other social networking sites are also doing well, with Facebook Messenger currently boasting of 1.2 billion monthly users and WhatsApp also having almost same number of users. In comparison, Twitter has 328 million monthly active users, while Instagram has over 700 million and Snapchat 255 million.



The company reports that about 66 percent of Facebook's monthly users visit the site each day, compared to 55 percent when the company had 1 billion monthly users.



'Each day, more than 175 million people share a Love reaction, and on average, over 800 million people like something on Facebook. More than 1 billion people use Groups every month,' said Guillermo Spiller, Product Manager.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX