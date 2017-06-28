Organizations from various industries are looking to create a continuous up-to-date database to stay ahead or gain on the competition, beating them to new markets and taking advantage of the opportunities that arise as industries change. Market Intelligence is gaining popularity because it provides customized solutions and offers excellent value for the money by implementing a consciously low-overhead approach.

Infiniti Research recently completed three market intelligence studies, each related to a different domain, showing the range and flexibility of market research solutions:

Market Intelligence and Sourcing Analysis Study for Steel and Carbide Industry

The extensive use of steel across end-user segments has made the manufacturers to shift towards the use of compounds that promise robust strength and versatility. Carbide is preferred as an alternative to steel across various industrial applications because of its vulnerability to extreme heating conditions.

A leading industrial equipment manufacturer based out of Sweden approached Infiniti to gain help in gaining insights into the market landscape for steel and carbide in terms of the competitors, key customers, and suppliers and distributors. The study helps organizations gain strategic insights on the potential opportunities in the market and understand the market dynamics, assess trade channels, and supplier landscape in the steel and carbide industry.

Global Bearings Market Study

The increasing need to maximize load bearing capacity and minimize energy loss has propelled the demand for bearings in the construction and food and beverages segments. The bearing market is dominated by the construction industry followed by the food and beverage segment. Over the years, the bearings market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as the growth of the replacement market, robust technological advances, and rapid industrialization.

A leading manufacturing company based out of the US approached Infiniti to help in understanding the global bearings market in terms of the market landscape, key competitors, market positioning, and the distribution channel. Infiniti Research analysts engaged in extensive primary research comprising of interviews and discussions with leading stakeholders. This study will help organizations gain a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape, market size, distribution channel, effectively strategize the market segmentation across regions, and map high probability/high impact future market trends.

Market Intelligence Study on the Chemical Distribution Landscape

Managing the supply chain for the chemicals market is a strenuous job. It involves pipelines, containers, barrels, sacks or small packages, according to various end-user requirements. The market is prone to various challenges such as inclusion of value-added services, harmful effects of chemicals, and growing environmental concern.

A leading chemical manufacturing company based out of Germany approached Infiniti to help them gain insights on the key distributors of chemicals, performance products, and functional materials and solutions in each country, and segmentation of distribution market by end user industries. This study helps identify the key distributors in each country, understand distribution trends and assessment between the distributors and suppliers, identify the most attractive industries for distribution, and analyze the net sales and product portfolio for each market segment.

