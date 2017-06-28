sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Lenovo 3D Time of Flight (ToF) Camera Technology and Cost Analysis Report with the Technical Intelligence Necessary to Understand This Technology

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Lenovo3D Time of Flight (ToF) Camera: Technology and Cost Analysis" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Recently, camera modules in smartphones have evolved rapidly. All major players have adopted dual cameras. Now, with the Phab2Pro, Lenovo is the first to choose a different approach. As augmented reality plays a bigger part in consumer life, Lenovo is integrating a 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera. The module features three cameras: one with high resolution, a global shutter motion detector and a Near Infra-Red (NIR) sensor.

The Lenovo Phab2Pro brings totally new functionality based on the Google Tango Project. This project, a collaboration including Infineon, pmd and Sunny Optical, has developed 3D ToF sensors for consumer applications.

The Phab2Pro implements this technology using a tri-camera sensor. The subsystem features a 16 megapixel resolution CMOS image sensor (CIS) from Samsung, a VGA resolution CIS with global shutter technology from Omnivision, and a 38 kilopixel resolution 3D Image Sensor from the collaboration between Infineon and pmd integrated into a subsystem with a NIR vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL).

To provide the 3D scene, the tri-camera's high-resolution camera supplies the texture and the global shutter camera supplies the motion-tracking. Finally, the ToF sensor supplies the depth perception at a high rate thanks to the VCSEL emitter, which gives the phone the ability to understand space and motion quickly, like a human.

The report includes technology and cost analysis of the 3D ToF sensor and technology analyses of the two other modules. These analyses provide the technical intelligence necessary to understand this technology.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lvlbz3/lenovo3d_time_of


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




