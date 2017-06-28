

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has cut the expected price range for its initial public offering amid worries about the potential impact on the food retail sector of Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) recent deal to buy grocery chain Whole Foods Market Inc. (WFM) for $13.7 billion.



The New York-based meal-kit delivery company said it now estimates that the initial public offering price per share will be between $10 and $11, down from the previous expected range of $15 to $17 per share.



Blue Apron now estimates net proceeds from the IPO will be about $292.7 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes.



The new pricing range implies a valuation of up to $2.08 billion, down from $3.2 billion earlier. The company's shares have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'APRN'.



The offering is expected to be priced Wednesday after the market closes, and the shares are expected to debut on the NYSE Thursday.



Blue Apron plans to sell 30 million of its Class A common shares, with underwriters having an option to sell an additional 4.5 million shares to meet over-allotment. The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Barclays.



Founded in 2012, Blue Apron with more than 5,200 employees delivers meals to homes in a direct-to-consumer model.



In its filing, the company said that fiscal 2016 net revenue climbed to $795 million from $341 million in 2015 and $77 million in 2014. The company recorded revenue of $244 million in the first quarter of 2017.



Despite the significant revenue growth, Blue Apron said it lost $55 million in 2016, and $52 million in the first quarter this year, while last year's first-quarter profit was $3 million.



