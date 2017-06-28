TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - June 28, 2017) - Stand tall on the world stage and get the recognition you deserve from the international mineral exploration and mining sector.

Nominations for the 2018 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Awards -- now in its 40 th year -- are an opportunity for companies and individuals to share their achievements among industry leaders.

Nominations are being sought for the following categories:

Bill Dennis Award (Canadian): This award honours individuals who have made a significant Canadian mineral discovery, or have made an important contribution to the prospecting or exploration industry. Environmental & Social Responsibility Award (Canadian or international): Recognizing an individual or organization anywhere in the world that demonstrates outstanding initiative, leadership, and accomplishment in protecting and preserving the natural environment during an exploration program or operation of a mine. Skookum Jim Award (Canadian): Recipients of this award have demonstrated exceptional achievement in a Canadian Aboriginal-run service business for the mining industry or a Canadian-Aboriginal exploration or mining company, or have made a significant contribution to the industry. Thayer Lindsley Award (Canadian or international): This award recognizes an individual or a team of explorationists credited with a recent significant mineral discovery anywhere in the world. Viola R. MacMillan Award (Canadian or international): This award is given to an individual or organization demonstrating leadership in management and financing for the exploration and development of mineral resources anywhere in the world.

Successful candidates are celebrated at a prestigious black tie Awards Gala & After Party at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel during the world-leading PDAC Convention in Toronto, Canada, in March.

PDAC 2018 Award nominations are being accepted by online submission until September 29. A letter of nomination and a minimum of three support letters are required for all nominations. Read the selection criteria to learn more.

About PDAC

PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. With over 8,000 members around the world in all sectors of the mining industry, PDAC's mission is to promote a globally-responsible, vibrant and sustainable minerals industry. As the trusted representative of the sector, PDAC encourages best practices in technical, operational, environmental, safety and social performance. PDAC is known worldwide for its annual PDAC Convention, regarded as the premier international event for the mineral industry. The PDAC Convention has attracted over 25,000 people from 130 countries in recent years and will next be held March 4-7, 2018 in Toronto. Please visit www.pdac.ca.

