According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global cable tester marketis projected to grow to USD 610 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 12% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Cable Tester Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The rapid development of consumer devices such as gaming equipment, remote control cars, and equipment in telecommunication systems, including base stations, LAN, and equipment in the defense sector is also leading to more sales and the use of cables for connectivity purposes. Thus, the need for cable testers to provide quality and safe connectivity is increasing, thereby driving the market growth.

Based on the cable type, the report categorizes the global cable tester market into the following segments:

Ethernet cables

Fiber optic cables

Coaxial cables

D-sub, USB, and FireWire cables

The top three revenue-generating cable segments in the global cable tester market are discussed below:

Ethernet cables

"The cable tester market for Ethernet cables accounted for generating over 37% of the overall market revenue in 2016. Ethernet cable is one of the most popular network cables used for wired networks, and a thorough testing of the product before selling or buying is essential for the customersays Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research.

Cable testing is an essential part of installing a network. Cable testers are needed for every step from trouble shooting till safety precautions to find flaws and take necessary action. Thus, the global cable tester market for Ethernet cables is witnessing growth due to applications such as corporate networking in both IT as well as other manufacturing units.

Fiber optic cables

Fiber optic cables are used in Datacom networks for critical links and providing connectivity for campus networks to corporates, enterprises, universities, and more. Fiber optic cables increase the network speed and bandwidth and decrease the loss limitations. Most commonly used types of fiber optic cables include the single mode, multimode, and plastic optical fiber (POF).

Better data access, faster Internet connectivity, and other advantages have made the fiber optic cable market an attractive market for investors. The increased mobile data traffic has increased the demand for fiber optic technology, enabling better quality of service and experience, which have become prerogatives for the network carriers. This will, in turn, require cable testers for the better testing and control of the services provided by network carriers to their subscribers.

Coaxial cables

"The global cable tester market by coaxial cables testers is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. The wide array of applications of coaxial cables including commercial radio communications, undersea cable systems, closed-circuit television, home video equipment, and broadband Ethernet are expected to drive this growthsays Jujhar.

A coaxial cable tester is used to identify the carrier signals and protect those signals against the external sources such as electromagnetic interference. Coaxial cables are used to transmit a wide variety of signals, including high definition television (HDTV), digital video, composite video, component video, S-video, and FM. Thus, the demand for cable testers is increasing in the above-mentioned commercial applications.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Anritsu

Keysight Technologies

Fluke

Cirris Systems

