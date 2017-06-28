According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global air hockey table marketis projected to grow to USD 448.92 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 5% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Air Hockey Table Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Air hockey is a popular arcade game that is practiced at gaming arcades, bars, clubs, and amusement parks and enjoyed by people of all ages. The emergence of several shopping malls, especially in the developing countries like India and China has led to the development of game arcades in malls, thereby driving the market growth.

Based on the product, the report categorizes the global air hockey table market into the following segments:

Arcade-style air hockey table

Basic-designed air hockey table

Tabletop air hockey table

Multigame air hockey table

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global air hockey table market are discussed below:

Arcade-style air hockey table

Arcade-style air hockey tables are known to be the most expensive air hockey tables. They are sturdy and measure eight feet in length. They also feature a powerful blower motor. Additionally, air hockey tables come with electronic features like commercial blowing motor for smooth gliding of soft pucks, strong rink walls for efficient deflection with a smooth playing surface, electronic scoring, sound effects, and music.

"Arcade-style air hockey tables are preferred in gaming arcades due to their high durability. The demand for arcade-style air hockey tables is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the increase in disposable income, urbanization, and global expanding millennial population basesays Sharan Jagannath, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services research.

Basic-designed air hockey table

The basic-designed air hockey tables are less expensive and occupied just over 31% of the overall market shares in 2016. The market segment is projected to be worth USD 170.64 million by 2021, driven by their adoption in kid friendly arcades and gaming centers.

Basic-designed air hockey tables are usually not equipped with additional features like electronic display, music, or LED lights. These tables usually come in varied prices, sizes, and quality. These tables are mainly suitable for young children, but not teenagers or adults as they are not as durable as the other tables.

Tabletop air hockey table

"The tabletop air hockey tables are experiencing a major boost in their sales and establishing themselves as the fastest-growing segment in the recent times due to the increasing number of people having a separate room for recreational activitiessays Sharan.

A growing number of homes in Europe and America are installing gaming units such for billiards, snooker, foosball along with air hockey in their residence. Tabletop air hockey tables are game tables that are portable and can be stored with utmost ease. These tables are in demand as they can be kept in small spaces. The table top air hockey tables are usually designed with rubber feet, and thus can be placed on any tabletop.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Blue Wave Products

BRUNSWICK

Gold Standard Games/Shelti

Valley-Dynamo

