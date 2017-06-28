TRW Cam3 Forward Automotive Camera Teardown Analysis Report 2017

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TRW launched its first-generation camera in 2008 for the Fiat Group's Lancia Delta model in Europe. In 2016, the S-Cam 3, its third-generation camera in 2008 for the Fiat Group's Lancia Delta model in Europe. In 2016, the S-Cam 3, its third-generation S-Cam, was available on models from five U.S., European and Asian automakers.

The S-Cam 3 is one of the environmental sensors in TRW's advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) portfolio that can help to support accident mitigation and prevention.

Based on Mobile Eye Technology, the S-Cam 3 offers six times the processing power of the previous generation camera. That provides a higher level of sensing performance and several advanced safety functions, including lane-keeping assist and automatic emergency braking for pedestrians and other vehicles.

Its 100% magnesium housing and high density integration combined with System On Chip (SOC) compactness makes it one of the smallest and lightest products in its category.

It has the potential to assist drivers in many ways and when combined with braking systems can enable adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking as a standalone sensor.

Based on a teardown of the system, this report details a complete bill of material, and the camera's manufacturing and packaging processes. Electronics, housing and imaging are presented in the report as well as the physical analysis of the CMOS Imaging System. An estimation of the manufacturing cost and selling price is included.

This report is best when used to compare design architectures and price analyses of the other main players' cameras, such as Continental's MFC430TA and Bosch's MPC2.

