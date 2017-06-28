Teleperformance in the Nordics to provide Scandic Hotels with customer support for its booking services and loyalty programs

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, today announced its partnership with Scandic Hotels, the largest Nordic hotel operator. Teleperformance in the Nordics will serve Scandic Hotels' growing customer base with services out of its contact center in Tampere, Finland. The addition of Scandic Hotels adds to Teleperformance's strong and expanding list of travel customers.

"We look forward to working together with Teleperformance to provide the best possible customer service to our guests," said Christian Borg, Finland Scandic Commercial Director. "Even as digital services demand constantly grows, it's crucial that we are able to still provide great guest experiences also over the phone service, and this partnership will put us in the position to do so."

The Teleperformance team in the Nordics will provide customer support for Scandic Hotels' booking system and loyalty programs through voice both and digital channels.

"Customer service remains a top priority for businesses and we're happy to assist Scandic in providing its fast growing customer base with the experience they expect," said Jonas Olsson, Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Nordic. "With our vast footprint of customer service centers and decades of expertise, we are well positioned to deliver success."

"Customers are the most important stakeholders for any business," said Paulo César Salles Vasques, Worldwide Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Group. "Providing exceptionally positive customer experiences on behalf of our partners directly contributes to their success and we are really excited to be able to help Scandic Hotels drive its business forward."

ABOUT SCANDIC HOTELS

Scandic is the largest Nordic hotel operator with a network of close to 230 hotels with about 45,000 hotel rooms in operation and under development in seven countries and annual sales of SEK 13.1 billion 2016. Scandic Friends is the biggest loyalty program in the Nordic hotel industry with 2 million members. Responsibility is a part of Scandic's DNA and Scandic is the 'best hotel brand' in the Nordics (BDRC).

http://www.scandichotelsgroup.com/en/in-brief/

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on €1 $1.11).

The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: STOXX 600, SBF 120, Next 150, CAC Mid 60 and CAC Support Services. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

