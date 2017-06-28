

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Time magazine has asked the Trump Organization to remove from the walls of its golf clubs a 'fake' Time magazine cover portraying President Donald Trump's face on it.



Washington Post reported that the framed copy of Time magazine was displayed in at least five of the billionaire's resorts, from South Florida to Scotland. Filling the entire cover was a photo of Trump wearing a black suit with a stern expression, his arms crossed.



'Donald Trump: The 'Apprentice' is a television smash!' the big headline said. Another headline above the Time masthead reads: 'Trump Is Hitting On All Fronts .?.?. Even TV!'



The mock-up was seen hanging at two spots at Trump resorts in Doral, outside Miami, the Trump golf course in Loudoun County, Virginia, and the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, reports say.



Two of the smaller headlines - which promise stories on President Barack Obama, climate change, and the financial crisis - were taken from the genuine 2009 March 2 edition of Time, whose cover star was Oscar-winning Hollywood star Kate Winslet, BBC reports.



Time has confirmed to multiple media outlets that there was no March 1, 2009, issue of the popular magazine, and that Trump did not feature on its cover that year.



Also, the one on display contains several small but telling mistakes, and differs from the decades-old basic cover design features of the magazine.



'I can confirm that this is not a real TIME cover,' the Washington Post quoted Kerri Chyka, a spokeswoman for Time Inc., as saying.



The magazine has also asked the Trump Organization to remove the cover from all places where they are on display.



The Trump Organization did not respond to questions regarding this, while White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee declined to comment on it.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX