Maurel & Prom:INFORMATION TO THE HOLDERS OF ORNANE 2021 - ADJUSTMENT OF THE CONVERSION RATIO

Paris, 28 June 2017

No 14-17

INFORMATION TO THE HOLDERS OF ORNANE 2021

ADJUSTMENT OF THE CONVERSION RATIO

Pursuant to the provisions of articles 4.17.7.2.10(b) and 4.17.8 of the securities note of the net share settled bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares Maurel & Prom 2021 (ISIN code: FR0012738144) (the "ORNANE 2021") issued under a prospectus approved by the French Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 12 May 2015 under number 15-194 (the "Securities Note ORNANE 2021"), the holders of ORNANE 2021 are informed that as a result of no dividend having been paid for the financial year ended 31 December 2016 to the shareholders of Maurel & Prom by the date of the Annual General Meeting held on 22 June 2017, the Conversion Ratio (as such term is defined in the Securities Note ORNANE 2021) of the ORNANE 2021 is adjusted as follows:

New Conversion Ratio of the ORNANE 2021 : 0.92 share Maurel & Prom for 1 ORNANE 2021[1] (#_ftn1) (instead of 1 share Maurel & Prom for 1 ORNANE 2021).

The new Conversion Ratio of the ORNANE 2021 is effective since 22 June 2017.

The exercise of the Conversion Right (as such term is defined in the Securities Note ORNANE 2021) remains subject to the provisions of the Securities Note ORNANE 2021.

For more information, the holders of ORNANE 2021 are invited to refer to the Securities Note

ORNANE 2021, available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org (http://www.amf-france.org)) and on the website of

Maurel & Prom (www.maureletprom.fr (http://www.maureletprom.fr)).

MAUREL & PROM

Press, shareholder and investor relations

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Share - CAC Oil & Gas - Next 150 - Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

ISIN FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA



[1] (#_ftnref1) Number calculated and provided by the Calculation Agent (as such term is defined in the Securities Note ORNANE 2021) in accordance with the provisions of article 4.17.8 of the Securities Note ORNANE 2021.

