Following Leicester's shock title victory in 2015/16, the status quo of the Premier League returned last season, with Chelsea emerging as worthy winners after the 38 games were completed. The rest of the top four was rounded off by Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Liverpool. Leicester, meanwhile, had a tumultuous season which saw manager Claudio Ranieri sacked in February. The Foxes finished 12th in the league table.

NetBet have looked at how a weekly GBP 10 bet on each Premier League team might have worked out over the course of the season and compiled a league table, which lead to some surprising results. Chelsea may have won the Premier League, but they weren't the most profitable side in the division. That award goes to Crystal Palace, despite their 14th place finish in the league. Their victory away at Stamford Bridge earned a GBP 128.70 return on GBP 10 bets for that game, the third highest of all away fixtures over the course of the season. Furthermore, there was a huge disparity between their home profit and away profit. For each GBP 10 bet placed on Palace to win at home, they managed to record a GBP 20.50 loss over the course of the season, a stark difference from the away profit, which saw punters make a profit of GBP 166.40.

Watford were the third most profitable team in the Premier League last season, thanks to a significant away victory to Arsenal, their first against the Gunners in the top-flight since 1988. This returned a profit of GBP 145 for punters and was the largest profit in any match over the course of the season.

Spurs came in fourth, but like Crystal Palace, there was a disparity in their home and away profits. Their record in their final season at White Hart Lane was superb, going unbeaten at home for the first time since the 1960s, but they struggled away from home. This is reflected in the profits, with a GBP 10 bet winning GBP 99.40 at home, but losing GBP 16.70 away.

Punters who wagered on the two Manchester clubs over the course of the season would have been very disappointed with their returns. Manchester City were the 13th most profitable club in the Premier League, but although they have some of the best players in their team, they flattered to deceive over the course of the season and finished with some disappointing results. The red side of Manchester was equally disappointing. United went on a lengthy unbeaten run, which featured a number of draws which looks to have cost punters GBP 60.50 over the course of the season.

Every game has its favourites and outsiders, but following a torrid season on the field, it would come as no surprise to see Middlesbrough as the least profitable club for punters in the Premier League. Middlesbrough's poor season saw punters lose a total of GBP 258.50 over the course of the season.

As with the 2015/16 season, the ability to defy the big odds and some upset results by your favourite team can transform the betting fortunes of a football supporter, which will ultimately lead to beating the bookies!

When asked about the betting profitability across the Premier League, Project Manager of NetBet, Chris Breger points out: "what sets the Premiere League aside is that anyone can become a giant killer. While Bayern will storm through most of their Bundesliga games unbeaten, the likes of Crystal Palace can now take the game to league winners Chelsea. The savvy punter knows it's all about form, so brush up on your pre-season stats now to cash in on those early season upsets!"

