Global Blood Gas Analyzers Market 2017-2021 - Adoption of Standardization and Automation Across the In-Vitro Diagnostics Industry

The global blood gas analyzers market to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Blood Gas Analyzers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of blood gas analyzer systems.

One trend in the market is adoption of standardization and automation across the in vitro diagnostics industry. Due to the cost cutting in clinical lab fees, profit per test, is decreasing, which makes it compulsory for the laboratories to focus on volume rather than value. There is also heavy pressure for quality, error-free results.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing aging population. Increase in median age due to decline in fertility rate and increase in life expectancy or longevity has resulted into ageing population. These two demographic effects reflect the change in country's population towards older ages and decline in children population.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is replacement and maintenance. Issues associated with conventional blood gas analyzers are incessant substitution of terminals, pump tubes, principle tubing and valves, which are costly and influences the round-the-clock operations.

