MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG)(OTC: DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) announced today the final results of its AGM (annual general meeting) of shareholders held on June 20, 2017.

A total of 14,334,973 shares representing 36.99% of the Corporation's common shares outstanding were represented at the meeting. Dynacor's shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting as follows:

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected with all over 99% of votes as follows:

Eddy Canova 7,700,990 (99.48%); Roger Demers 7,703,690 (99.52%); Jean Depatie 7,698,190 (99.45%); Marc Duchesne 7,702,390 (99.50%); Pierre Lepine 7,699,990 (99.47%); Jean Martineau 7,702,690 (99.50%).

Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, LLP as auditors of the Corporation

The Corporation also reports that the re-appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, LLP as auditors for the Corporation was approved by a majority of 12,695,587 votes (98, 31%) of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting.

Amendment of the Corporation Stock Option Plan

A resolution to approve the amendment to the Stock Option Plan, in order to replenish 920,000 previously granted and exercised options.

The resolution was approved by 6,554,147 (92.7%) votes from disinterested Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The Corporation management team wants to thank all shareholders having voted and or attended the meeting in person, and wish them all a very successful year.

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its government approved ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2016, Dynacor produced 73,476 ounces of gold, a 9% increase as compared with 2015 (67,603 ounces in 2015). Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

