Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global chocolate market is highly fragmented because of the presence of numerous small and large vendors who compete based on numerous factors such as price, quality, innovation, service, reputation, distribution, and promotion. The increasing vendor competition can encourage vendors to reduce their product prices, negatively affecting their vendor margins and market growth.

"The influx of private labels in the market is also on the rise. Innovative packaging is one of the best ways to attract new consumers and create demand. Packages that express freshness and temptation, communicate health and power, and are creative and original are likely to grab more attention of the consumers," says Sharan Jagannath, lead foodanalyst from Technavio.

The report also states that many players in the market are switching to omni-channel retailing as they realize the vital role this channel plays in ensuring that the product gets maximum visibility. Omni-channel retailing uses a mix of distribution channels like retail stores and online stores for enhancing customer engagement. Players are also selling products through e-commerce websites like Amazon as the e-commerce segment has seen a rapid growth over the last few years.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Mars

Mars is a privately-held business that manufactures and markets food products, confectionery, and pet care products. It markets its products under the brand names M&M's, Snickers, Orbit, Dove, Mars, Pedigree, Whiskas, Royal Canin, Uncle Ben's, Flavia, and Cirkuhealth.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International is one of the largest players in the snack segment. It sells and produces its snack foods and beverages in more than 165 countries worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes 53 brands and its brands provide five categories of products: biscuits; cheese and grocery; beverages; gum and candy; and chocolate.

Nestlé

Nestlé manufactures and produces packaged food products. The company focuses on the emerging markets, the positioning of its products, premiumization, innovation, and renovation. The company holds popular brands like Maggi, KitKat, Gerber, Toll House, Milo, Nestlé Pure Life, Nescafé, and others.

Ferrero

Ferrero is an Italian manufacturer and distributor of chocolate. The company's product portfolio includes chocolate, cream spreads, sugar confectionery, and drinks. It sells its products directly or through authorized distributors. The company's brands include Kinder, Nutella, TicTac, and Ferrero Rocher.

THE HERSHEY COMPANY

THE HERSHEY COMPANY is one of the leading players in the global confectionery market. The company has more than 80 brands, some of which are Jolly Rancher, Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses, Ice Breakers, and Brookside. It offers products in various categories including syrups, candies, bars, baking products, and spreads.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprüngli

The company, along with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells chocolate products worldwide. Lindt offers its products in 120 countries worldwide. The company offers its products under the brands Caffarel, Ghirardelli, Hofbauer, Küfferle, Lindt, and Russell Stover/Whitman's.

