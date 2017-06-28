Emerald Bay Energy Inc.: Emerald Bay Increases Ownership to 50% in Texas Projects and Provides Operational Update

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: EBY) (the "Company" or "Emerald Bay") announced today that the Company has entered into an agreement whereby Emerald Bay will spend $1,270,194.56 U.S. ($1,689,358.76 Cdn.) to increase its ownership in the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek projects in Guadalupe County, Texas from 27.78% to 50%.

The Company will use funds from the previously announced loan facility agreement (see press release dated June 6, 2017) to facilitate the purchase with an effective date of June 1, 2017 and anticipated closing date of July 15, 2017.

The Company considers this purchase to be strategic, as the increased ownership percentage will enhance the Company's ability to move the projects forward to the next phases of development.

At Wooden Horse, the Company has drilled and tested 1 horizontal and 3 vertical test wells to date in the Edwards, Buda, and Austin Chalk formations. Additionally, the Company has drilled and completed a successful salt water disposal well and the tank battery is in place for future development. The Company also completed an extensive 3D Seismic program and drilled the Kuhn 3 well in 2016.

The Kuhn 3 well has recently been completed in the Austin Chalk formation and flow testing began on June 5, 2017. The well is flowing approximately 212bbls/day of total fluid with associated gas. Based on results from an offset well, the Company anticipates that, in the coming weeks and months, the natural gas volume will decrease and the oil cut will increase. At that point, the Company will add a pumpjack or submersible pump to begin commercial production or, alternatively, drill a short radius horizontal wellbore to increase production volume.

The Kuhn 1H horizontal well was drilled several years ago and to date is not commercially viable. At the time that Kuhn 1H was drilled, the decision was to complete the horizontal section in one of two possible intervals, the Edwards A Zone or the Edwards C Zone. Although the A Zone had significantly higher permeability and porosity, as well as higher hydrocarbon content, the decision was made to drill the horizontal in the C Zone primarily because the C zone was thicker than the A Zone and there were concerns at the time about the directional drilling tools ability to stay in the A Zone. The Company has been in recent discussions with several directional drilling companies about the technological advancements over the past few years that have greatly increased their ability to stay in zones like the Edward A Zone. Furthermore, recent successes of other companies, now producing in the Edwards A zone, has encouraged the Company to focus efforts on raising the capital to move forward with plans to recomplete the Kuhn 1H well in the A zone or drill an entirely new horizontal well. A recompletion of Kuhn 1H in the A zone would cost approximately $300,000 ($150,000 net to the Company). A new Edwards horizontal in the A zone would cost approximately $600,000 ($300,000 net to the Company).

Subject to financing, the Company also has plans in place to drill short radius horizontal legs in the Edwards A zone of the Kuhn 2 vertical well in July or August at a cost to the Company of approximately $60,000.

At Nash Creek, the Company acquired the lease with an existing well on the lands that has produced over 60,000 barrels of oil since it was originally drilled in 1937. The Company completed an extensive 3D seismic program over the lands in 2016 and two test wells have now been drilled to acquire sonic log and amplitude confirmation. Completion operations of the BeauMar 1 well are now underway as the oil "fingerprint" compares to the existing producing well on the lands. Subject to financing, the Company plans to drill short radius horizontal legs to the fault detected by the 3D seismic in the BeauMar 1 well in July or August at a cost to the Company of approximately $68,000.

About Emerald Bay

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (EBY)is an energy company with oil producing properties in southwest Texas as well as non-operated oil, natural gas, and electricity generation interests in Central Alberta, Canada. EBY is the operator of the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects in Guadeloupe, Texas, where the Company currently now owns a 50.00% working interest in those projects. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

To stay informed on Emerald Bay Energy, please join our Investor Group at www.8020connect.com for all upcoming news releases, articles, comments and questions.

For further information, please contact:

Emerald Bay President, Shelby D. Beattie, by telephone at (403) 262-6000

Email: info@ebyinc.com

www.ebyinc.com

