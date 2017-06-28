BIBIBOP Asian Grill Brings Its Fresh, Korean-Inspired Fare to Cities Nationwide

Opening of 14 New Locations to be Completed by Late Summer

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / BIBIBOP Development, LLC, owner of the BIBIBOP Asian Grill chain of fast-casual restaurants, is opening 14 new locations across four metropolitan areas: Los Angeles, Chicago, Cleveland, and the District of Columbia, including neighboring communities in Maryland. The expansion, to be completed by late summer, more than doubles the current number of BIBIBOP Asian Grill restaurants, with 13 of the new locations being converted from previous ShopHouse restaurants owned by Chipotle, and one new construction in Cleveland.





BIBIBOP Asian Grill focuses on promoting its signature "WELL B•ING" through healthy, delicious food that offers an Americanized twist on the traditional Korean dish bibimbap, meaning "mixed rice." Customers can build their own perfect BIBIBOP customized to their tastes, choosing from a unique mix of rice, fresh vegetables, quality proteins, and complementing Asian-inspired sauces.

"It's a very exciting time for BIBIBOP Asian Grill as we go beyond our Ohio origins to bring our fresh dining experience to more guests across the country," said Charley Shin, CEO of BIBIBOP Asian Grill and international restaurant concept Charleys Philly Steaks. "Equally important is our commitment to bring our WELL B•ING to all of the communities in which we do business by strengthening our neighbors and enriching the lives of our team members."

BIBIBOP Asian Grill also was recently selected by Nation's Restaurant News as one of five winners of its 2017 "Hot Concepts" Awards, which recognizes forward-thinking brands at the leading edge of foodservice.

At each BIBIBOP Asian Grill restaurant, everything is freshly chopped, grilled, cooked, and prepared on site daily. Standout ingredients include spicy chicken, organic tofu, daikon, kale, kimchi, and BIBIBOP's unique purple rice. Black rice - a superfood once reserved only for emperors - boasts more antioxidants per serving than blueberries and also is packed with fiber, iron, and copper. When steamed together with white rice, the result is BIBIBOP's vibrant, nutrient-packed purple rice. BIBIBOP also offers free miso soup in all locations as a complimentary and satisfying pairing with their rice, noodle, and salad bowls.

The opening dates and locations for the 14 new BIBIBOP Asian Grill restaurants include:

In Washington, D.C., and neighboring Maryland communities:

Dupont Circle at 1516 Connecticut Ave. NW in D.C. - NOW OPEN

Georgetown at 2805 M St. NW in D.C. - NOW OPEN

Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Md., at 11584 Old Georgetown Rd. - NOW OPEN

Bethesda, Md., at 4820 Bethesda Ave. - NOW OPEN

Silver Spring, Md., at 935 Ellsworth Dr. - NOW OPEN

Chinatown at 710 Seventh St. NW in D.C. - NOW OPEN

Columbia, Md., at 10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy. - Opening this summer

In the Los Angeles area:

Beverly at 8424 Beverly Blvd. - Opening on Wednesday, July 5

Westwood at 1059 Broxton Ave. - Opening on Tuesday, July 11

Hollywood at 6333 Sunset Blvd. - Opening on Tuesday, July 18

Santa Monica at 1401 Third Street Promenade - Opening on Monday, July 24

In the Chicagoland area:

DePaul at 24 E. Jackson Blvd. in Chicago - Opening in early August

Schaumburg, Ill., at 1022 N. Meacham Rd. - Opening in early August

In Cleveland:

University Circle at 11431 Euclid Ave. - Opening this summer

An Inspired History of Success

The first BIBIBOP Asian Grill restaurant began in Columbus, Ohio, in August 2013 as the brainchild of Shin. After successfully launching the Charleys Philly Steaks franchise and opening hundreds of locations around the world, he returned to his Korean roots and was inspired to bring the bold flavors and healthy ingredients of his native South Korea to his American hometown. The new concept caught on fast with the company opening three more locations in 2014, eventually expanding to 12 total locations across Ohio by 2016.

To learn more about BIBIBOP, visit bibibop.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





Media Contact:

Kristin Deuber

Approach Marketing

(614) 975-4186

kristin@approachmarketing.com

SOURCE: BIBIBOP Asian Grill