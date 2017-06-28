

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Christoph, born on-board a Spirit flight destined to Dallas from Fort Lauderdale airport, can celebrate all his forthcoming birthdays in life with a free travel on Spirit airline.



The airline also handed over gifts to the new born and his mother Cristina. The airline said it is also planning a special sale in honor of Christoph.



The flight had to be diverted to New Orleans Armstrong airport as Cristina Penton of Phoenix, Arizona felt labor pain up on the sky after 30 minutes of travel. The crew arranged all possible help with the assistance of a Pediatrician and a nurse on-board.



Cristina was 36-weeks pregnant when she boarded the flight. The baby weighed seven pounds and 19.5 inches tall. The mother and son were taken to Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner, Louisiana Spirit informed in a statement.



Recently, Jet Airways of India has offered lifetime free travel to a baby born on-board at 35000 feet high. A trained paramedic was there to assist Cicymol Jose, mother of the baby on-board. She was 30 weeks pregnant when boarded the flight from Saudi Arabia to Kochi in India.



A baby girl was born on a Turkish Airline at a height of 42,000 feet in April.



