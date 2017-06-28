VIPole Private Messenger has announced its joining to the digital currency world, giving hundreds of thousands users worldwide the ability to pay with the cryptocurrency. Bitcoins can now be used to make in-app purchases, buy and renew service subscriptions for personal accounts and team solutions.

"We are pleased to accommodate the many requests received from VIPole users for payment via bitcoins," says Christopher Miller, head of development. "Our user base has grown substantially over the past year and with the recent changes in our product line, flexible payment terms are more important than ever. Bitcoin allows our clients to stay flexible while ensuring security of all payments." In the near future the company is planning to accept other cryptocurrencies including Ethereum for purchases within the system.

VIPole implemented the digital currency, as it's one of the most flexible and secure payment methods on the market place. Furthermore, the management sees an advantage as the secure nature of cryptographic extends to payments, significantly reducing possible chargeback fraud and limiting potential losses due to identity theft.

Bitcoin is gaining wider use as a way to pay for good and services. Over the past years, more companies have implemented bitcoin payments using the blockchain technology among those are large investment firms, major retail outlets, national airlines and tech companies.

The electronic currency is surging popularity despite recent fluctuation in value. With Bitcoin accounting for 50% of the cryptocurrency market share, the aggregate quantity of coins in circulation amounts to approx. 16 415 525 with total value of $41,407,392,411.93. Bitcoin has doubled its value since the beginning of the year, despite global political uncertainty increasing its influence in Asia. Some may say the cryptocurrency will fall but in the meantime, overall it is on top of the leader board showing small signs of slowing.

VIPole Private Messenger is taking another step towards a completely secure system where safety and privacy are well guarded. Fully featured reliable communications are encrypted end-to-end and recently introduced secure payments are making it completely safe. User-friendly cross platform solution designed for collaboration between individuals and teams features secure messaging, calls, audio and video meetings, group conversations, file sharing, data storage and password management among its expanded functionality. Focused on privacy and data integrity, VIPole provides users with strong tools to customize safety options and provide a unique secure experience we all deserve.

