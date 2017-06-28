Global Prison Management Systems Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Montgomery Technology, Spillman Technologies, Sun Ridge Systems & Tyler Technologies

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Prison Management Systems Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global prison management systems market to grow at a CAGR of 4.96% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Prison Management Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing use of mobile applications. The emergence of law enforcement equipment such as body armor, non-lethal weapons, and body cameras enable law enforcement personnel to perform their jobs safely and efficiently. Similarly, technological advances in prison management systems help government agencies perform their duties in a better way. Therefore, it is critical for these agencies to use the latest technology, tools, and resources as much as possible.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is vendor's pricing strategies. To thrive in a competitive market environment, software vendors are adopting pricing strategies enabled by advances in technology. A growing number of prison management systems vendors are adopting value-based pricing models that focus on the needs of law enforcement. needs and perception of value. The pricing and delivery of the software are dependent on the software vendor's ability to provide differentiating features of the software solution for the customer.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high implementation and maintenance cost. The high cost of deploying on-premises prison management software is one of the major challenges in the market for small-sized prisons. The price of prison management software includes the cost of software licensing, system design and customization, implementation, training, and maintenance.



Key vendors



Montgomery Technology

Spillman Technologies

Sun Ridge Systems

Tyler Technologies



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Introduction



PART 04: Economic overview



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Five forces analysis



PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment model



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Buying criteria



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Mergers and acquisitions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rrjqj4/global_prison

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716