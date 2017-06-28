sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BH Macro Limited - Director Dealing

PR Newswire
London, June 28

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Director Dealing
28 June 2017

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company has been notified that Mr Huw Evans (non-executive director of the Company) has purchased Sterling shares of the Company. Details of the transaction are as set out below.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameHuw Evans
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBH Macro Limited
b)LEI
[Legal Entity Identifier code]		549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Sterling shares
GG00B1NP5142
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£19.02632,627
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction28 June 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Enquires:
Sharon A Williams
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745436
Email: sw79@ntrs.com


© 2017 PR Newswire