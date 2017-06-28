BH Macro Limited - Director Dealing

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Director Dealing

28 June 2017

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company has been notified that Mr Huw Evans (non-executive director of the Company) has purchased Sterling shares of the Company. Details of the transaction are as set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Huw Evans 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BH Macro Limited b) LEI

[Legal Entity Identifier code] 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Sterling shares

GG00B1NP5142 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £19.0263 2,627 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 28 June 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Enquires:

Sharon A Williams

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745436

Email: sw79@ntrs.com

