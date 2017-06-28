BH Macro Limited - Director Dealing

PR Newswire
London, June 28
BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)
Director Dealing
28 June 2017
In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company has been notified that Mr Huw Evans (non-executive director of the Company) has purchased Sterling shares of the Company. Details of the transaction are as set out below.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Huw Evans
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BH Macro Limited
|b)
|LEI
[Legal Entity Identifier code]
|549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Sterling shares
GG00B1NP5142
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£19.0263
|2,627
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 June 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Enquires:
Sharon A Williams
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745436
Email: sw79@ntrs.com