Global Video Encoders Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Increase in Demand for Live Video Streaming Solutions

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Video Encoders Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The Global Video Encoders Market to grow at a CAGR of 17.16% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Video Encoders Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing popularity of VSaaS. Vendors in the surveillance market, who utilize video encoders, have been offering cloud-based video surveillance or VSaaS. companies using VSaaS benefit from advantages such as low initial investment and maintenance, pay-per-use, instant access, and easy deployment. VSaaS currently has a huge demand among companies ranging from small to large enterprises and governments. In addition, due to the low entry barriers, a large number of vendors enter the market and provide VSaaS. The VSaaS model incudes various services such as remote video monitoring, on and off-site storage, real-time monitoring through the Internet, and cloud-based video content analytics.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing processing power of the collected data. The use of efficient video encoders helps increase the processing power of the data collected. Video encoders enable the users to add additional filters and settings according to the location and sector in which they are used. This helps the users to access and process the collected data according to the requirements, helping the users to reduce the overall processing time. Further, the use of filters helps in processing only the required data, enabling the users in decreasing the processing power of the collected data.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Decoding constraints. Though video encoders are becoming quite popular in the overall market, the difficult process of decoding the videos is a major challenge for the market. The video content providers need to decode the video before getting it delivered to various electronic devices such as mobiles, laptops, and PCs. Furthermore, the limited accessibility hinders the market growth. For example, while streaming a live event from a remote location, the accessibility of video encoders and decoders can be difficult.



Key vendors



Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

Honeywell Security



Other prominent vendors



ADT Security Services

Avigilon

Gospell Digital Technology

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Hanwha Techwin

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Sorenson Media

Telestream

Toshiba



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by sector



PART 07: Market segmentation by application



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Key leading countries



PART 10: Source: Analyst's Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6xw6mm/global_video

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716