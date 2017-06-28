JNK Cosmetics: Celebrated Beauty Expert J. Nicole Launches J. Nicole OVERDOSE Bio-Hybrid Technology Skin Serum

Breakthrough Skin Care Product Created Especially for Young Adult Women with Multiple Active Ingredients for a Synergistic All-in-One Solution

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / Beginning in your 20s, life takes on new meaning - and skin takes on new challenges. Long days at work and long nights out require a greater stamina - and complexions require a more applicable skin regimen. The 20s-40s are decades when a woman's life is lived in the extreme, where everything from career to carousing is taken to the max. These are the years where women live life to the fullest measure, and the skin care health takes on new meaning. These are the years for J. Nicole's OVERDOSE™ Bio-Hybrid Technology™ Skin Serum.

J. Nicole has committed her career to perfect skin. A protégé of acclaimed dermatologists and plastic surgeons, J. Nicole has dedicated her adult life to understanding all skin types - and helping women overcome all kinds of complicated skin conditions. The result of her years in research is J Nicole's OVERDOSE™, a breakthrough all-in-one skin product that corrects and enhances all skin types for women in the prime of life.

Breakthrough because, before Bio-Hybrid Technology found in OVERDOSE™ you had to use five separate products to benefit from multiple acids, retinols, vitamins and moisturizers…Breakthrough because, where most products aim to treat one skin condition, OVERSODE™ Face Serum offers more skin technology and more active ingredients for more of what your skin craves…and breakthrough because OVERDOSE™ fights the effects of aging with active ingredients that promote youthful skin.

Because today's woman has minimal time for maximum results, J. Nicole's OVERDOSE™ is all about taking skin care to the max. J. Nicole's OVERDOSE™ Skin Serum's breakthrough Bio-Hybrid Technology works on all aspects of 20's-40's skin - including breakouts, brown spots, hydration and even aging - with its added doses of vitamins and acids to achieve perfect skin. The OVERDOSE™ all-in-one skin care system unites acids, vitamins, and hybrid sun?owers all in one formula - all without parabens, fragrances, alcohols, petroleums or other harmful chemicals that cause skin irritation and reactions.

One dose of OVERDOSE™ results in immediate brightness, softness, subtleness, ?rmness, energized, healthy and soothing to reactive skin - and after continued use, you will see a difference in texture, brown spots, lines wrinkles, acne, and overall skin complexion. OVERDOSE™ ingredients bring nature and technology together to enhance performance and provide a more luxurious feeling product that leaves the skin soft, supple, primed ready for make-up application.

"After 20 years in the making, I am excited to unveil J. Nicole's OVERDOSE™ Bio-Hybrid Technology Skin Serum, an all-in-one skin care solution, created to give today's active young woman a natural and glowing appearance while maintaining overall skin health. Women deserve a face serum that matches their busy lifestyle, and J. Nicole's OVERDOSE™ is fully researched and tested to achieve maximum beauty results," said J. Nicole.

About JNK Cosmetics:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, JNK Cosmetics is a manufacturer of quality skin care products. J. Nicole's OVERDOSE™ Bio-Hybrid Technology Skin Serum is the company's debut product line, an all-in-one skin care system created by company CEO J. Nicole to bring maximum beauty results to young adult women. CEO J. Nicole is a noted beauty expert and salon owner-operator who founded JNK Cosmetics to develop and deliver the highest excellence in beauty technology.

CONTACT:

SSA Public Relations

(818) 222-4000

Steve Syatt

steve@ssapr.com

Rosa Noyola

rosa@ssapr.com

Karlyn Watkins

karlyn@ssapr.com

SOURCE: JNK Cosmetics