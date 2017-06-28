UBM PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

UBM plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility

On 27 June 2017, UBM plc ("UBM" or the "Company") was notified of the following transactions in its ordinary shares of 11.25p each ("Shares") by a Director of UBM.

Tim Cobbold, Chief Executive Officer, was granted on 27 June 2014, 48,685 nil cost options ("Options") in recognition of awards forfeited from his previous employer and 168,909 Options as part of the annual award cycle, both awards being made under the Company's Performance Share Plan ("PSP"). These awards were subsequently increased to 62,718 and 217,597 as a consequence of the Rights Issue in December 2014.

On 27 June 2017, 215,487 of these Options vested on the achievement of a vesting outcome of 76.9% against three performance measures; further details on the vesting level and performance measures can be found on pages 89 and 90 of the Company's 2016 Annual Report and Accounts. As a consequence, 64,828 Options lapsed. In addition, under the PSP Rules, 23,627 Dividend Equivalent shares vested. In total, 239,114 rights over Shares vested.

On 27 June 2017, Mr Cobbold exercised his rights over 239,114 Shares. Across the same day and 28 June 2017, Mr Cobbold sold 112,666 Shares at a price of £7.020173 to settle the tax liability arising from the exercise. 126,448 Shares were retained, which Mr Cobbold transferred to his spouse, Mrs Carolyn Cobbold.

Enquiries to:

Mark Peters, Group Company Secretary

UBM plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 921 5000

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tim Cobbold 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name UBM plc b) LEI 213800KLMH5SP3247C87 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary 11.25p shares



ISIN: JE00BD9WR069 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and Exercise of Nil Cost Options awarded on 27 June 2014. 112,666 Shares were sold at £7.020173 to cover the tax liability and 126,448 were retained, which were then transferred to his spouse, Carolyn Cobbold. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 239,114 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 27 and 28 June 2017 f) Place of the transaction London

