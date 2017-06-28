National General Insurance: National General is Holding Career Open House 6/29/17 in Beaverton, Oregon

BEAVERTON, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / National General Insurance and their family of companies are hosting an open interview event for Medicare Sales Agents & Benefit Advisors for the 2018 Annual Enrollment Period.

When: Thursday, June 29th, 2017 from 4pm to 8pm

Where: 1100 NW Compton Drive, Suite 300, Hillsboro, OR 97006

RSVP today or call 844.815.9808.

Submit a resume today to RSVP for this exciting event. Hiring Managers will be onsite interviewing and making hiring decisions. Anyone that would rather start with a phone interview can fill out a short form at www.natgencareers.com, or call 844.815.9808.

National General is looking for energetic and career-minded Sales Agents to join their growing company for either July 10th or July 31st start dates. Department Managers will be available for interviews on the spot. They have 40+ positions available for individuals looking to make money during the 2018 Annual Enrollment Period. This is a chance to join a company that has been growing since 1939 and have an opportunity to be part of the National General Insurance Beaverton/Portland office.

National General has high performing sales agents that can expect to earn $12,000+ per month during the annual enrollment period, which includes uncapped commissions. They are an inbound sales center, so over 95% of customers are already interested in buying one or more of National General's insurance products. No cold calling is required in this position.

Prior sales experience is not required, but the motivation and passion for being a successful salesperson is a must. National General offers in-depth paid training and provides all of the tools needed to be successful in inside sales. They even cover the cost of licensing.

For anyone that currently has a Life & Health License and Medicare endorsements, they will receive a $1,000 bonus if hired and successfully complete their training program requirements.

This is a great opportunity to reignite a career in insurance or to start a new career with a stable and growing company. Anyone that is energetic, career-minded, and ready to be a Sales Rock Star - this is an amazing opportunity. These positions offer a competitive base pay and aggressive, uncapped commission structure, paid training. Candidates are encouraged to bring 3 copies of their resume and business attire is strongly encouraged.

Apply Directly: http://www.jobs.net/j/JpRDglIS.

Those interested should submit resumes through the NGIC careers website (link above) and come prepared to interview.

Anyone that would rather start with a phone interview, please fill out the short form at www.natgencareers.com, or call 844.815.9808 and a member of National General's Sourcing Team will be in touch shortly.

Contact National General Insurance - PDX:

National General Sourcing Team

844.815.9808

1100 NW Compton Drive Suite 200 Beaverton, Oregon 97006

SOURCE: National General Insurance