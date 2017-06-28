Guest in the City Announces Availability Of Collaborative Meals and Activities with Talented Hosts Throughout France

PARIS, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With summer vacations quickly approaching, there is a desire to escape daily routine and discover something amazing! France is a perfect relaxation destination due to its rich history, delectable cuisine, and beautiful scenery. Are you thinking of planning a trip to France and are tired of hotels and restaurants? Guest in the City, a collaborative platform that launched in the beginning of 2016, reinvents conviviality and makes it possible for travelers to reserve meals and activities hosted by French residents. Passionate hosts open their doors to guests to discover activities from enjoying a home-cooked meal to a unique guided city tour.

A new type of vacation

Guest in the City offers a new form of tourism involving collaborative activities. This embodies a sense of community & collaboration that lets hosts share their passions with guests who want to explore France on a deeper level. Guests will be able to experience the passion locals have for their activities, whether it be the culture of a city, or sharing their home-cooked meal with a traveler.

A wide spectrum of activities

Visiting a country when on vacation involves a number of activities: going to the beach, visiting a city, eating local food, etc. Guest in the City knows that each family or people have different interests and styles of traveling, so there are an array of options to choose from. Whether you are looking for a meal, a room, a city visit, a guided tour, a cooking class or another activity, Guest in the City can connect you with the best hosts and the best guides. Guests can easily make contact with hosts and check their calendars for availability. Then, they can place a reservation on the website using any major credit card.

Focus on France

Since each region of France varies greatly with its food, culture, and landscapes, the range of activities offered by hosts varies as well. The guests can choose the region of France they are interested in visiting including Paris, Provence, Bordeaux, or Normandy. On the website, visitors can browse through the listings by city and type of activity they are interested in. Guest in the City offers a diverse selection of activities so the traveler can have a well-rounded experience with the best guides & hosts. Each listing also includes a small, personalized bio & photo of the host that gives a glimpse of their personality. All of the hosts are experts to their region of France and passionate about the service they are providing.

About Guest in the City

Guest in the City is a leading collaborative platform for travel and leisure in France. To find out more about Guest in the City, or to book your next vacation to France with the best hosts & guides, go to https://www.guestinthecity.com/ or go to our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/guestinthecity/.

