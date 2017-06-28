

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES



The Board of Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc announces that on 27 June 2017 the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:



* 395,435 Ordinary Shares of 1p at a gross price of 100.19p per share.



There are now 27,324,838 Ordinary Shares of 1p, 12,509,247 C Shares of 1p and 5,636,181 D Shares of 1p in issue.



TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS



In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc advises that its capital consists of 45,470,266 shares, as follows:



+---------------+------------------+---------------------+---------------------+ |Class |Nominal value per |Number of shares in |Voting rights | | |share |issue |attached | +---------------+------------------+---------------------+---------------------+ |Ordinary Shares|1.0p |27,324,838 |27,324,838 | +---------------+------------------+---------------------+---------------------+ |C Shares |1.0p |12,509,247 |12,509,247 | +---------------+------------------+---------------------+---------------------+ |D Shares |1.0p |5,636,181 |5,636,181 | +---------------+------------------+---------------------+---------------------+



Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.



Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 45,470,266 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



For further information please contact: Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8159



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B640GZ4R18



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX