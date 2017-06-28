

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A superstitious old woman passenger delayed a flight from Shanghai for nearly fiver hours after throwing few coins at the plane's engine for good luck.



According to Chinese police officials, the woman, who was identified by her surname Qiu, threw a handful of coins into an Airbus 320's engine to 'wish a safe flight,' which eventually led to the grounding of the China Southern Airlines flight at Shanghai Pudong International Airport for several hours.



Fellow passengers reported that Qiu, who is reported to be in her 80s, chucked the coins from halfway up the boarding staircase.



The officials ordered passengers to deboard the flight as engineers inspected the engine. They found one coin inside the engine and eight on the ground nearby.



Police had detained Qiu, who was traveling with family members.



