

Stagecoach Group plc Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons



The Company was today notified that Anne Griffiths, a person closely associated with Martin Griffiths, Chief Executive of Stagecoach Group plc (the 'Company'), purchased the following ordinary shares of 125/228(th) pence each in the Company.



+----------------+----------------------------+ | | Number of shares purchased | +----------------+----------------------------+ | | | | Anne Griffiths | 15,000 | +----------------+----------------------------+



The purchase price for each of the above shares was 192.24p. The transaction was carried out in London on 28 June 2017. This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Anne Griffiths | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Anne Griffiths, a person closely | | | |associated with Martin Griffiths, Chief | | | |Executive of the Company | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |This is an initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Stagecoach Group plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 125/228p | | |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | | |Identification code | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of Ordinary shares | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ | |Ordinary Shares |GBP 1.9224|15,000 | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume |Aggregated volume: 15,000 | | |- Price |GBP 1.9224 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-06-28 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ For further information, please contact: Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoachgroup.com Mike Vaux Company Secretary 01738 442111



28 June 2017



