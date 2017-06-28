Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Senior Managers Regime" conference to their offering.
In March 2016 the first tranche of Senior Managers Regime SMR' for Banks and the Senior Insurance Managers Regime SIMR, for Insurance firms came into force. Both are key components to holding individuals within financial services to account and are designed to address the lack of trust in the Financial Services Sector following the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
The FCA have confirmed that the reset of the industry will be subject to the Senior Managers and imbedded Certification Regime CR' by March 2018 as a replacement of the current Approved Persons regime.
Attending this one day course will give you an overview of what the regulator requires of senior managers and what this means to the firm as a whole. Learn about key considerations and actions, what needs to be done and the responsibilities to be adopted by those of significant influence within your firm.
Benefits of the course:
Reduce the risks of breaching the new regulation
Get a real-life perspective on the role of a regulated Senior Manager - The course will help you get a working understanding of the complex rules and give you a firm grasp on your responsibilities, and help you perform your role in a way that protects you and your firm from FCA sanctions.
Protect you and your firm by identifying your high-risk activities The course guides you through the practical application of the rules in a way that gives a better understanding of your business and the activities that are putting you at a greater risk.
Topics Covered During This Training
The Senior Managers Regime Regulation and requirements
Implications for Senior Management
The shape and structure of SMR
Prescribed responsibilities
The Certification Regime
Fit and Proper requirements
Day to day activities of regulated Senior Managers
Conduct Rules
Implications for the wider population of the firm
Review actions taken by the FCA and PRA
Review of the good and poor practices of firms that have implemented SMR
Action planning What actions are to be taken at each level within your firm
