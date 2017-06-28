Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Senior Managers Regime" conference to their offering.

In March 2016 the first tranche of Senior Managers Regime SMR' for Banks and the Senior Insurance Managers Regime SIMR, for Insurance firms came into force. Both are key components to holding individuals within financial services to account and are designed to address the lack of trust in the Financial Services Sector following the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

The FCA have confirmed that the reset of the industry will be subject to the Senior Managers and imbedded Certification Regime CR' by March 2018 as a replacement of the current Approved Persons regime.

Attending this one day course will give you an overview of what the regulator requires of senior managers and what this means to the firm as a whole. Learn about key considerations and actions, what needs to be done and the responsibilities to be adopted by those of significant influence within your firm.

Benefits of the course:

Reduce the risks of breaching the new regulation

Get a real-life perspective on the role of a regulated Senior Manager - The course will help you get a working understanding of the complex rules and give you a firm grasp on your responsibilities, and help you perform your role in a way that protects you and your firm from FCA sanctions.

Protect you and your firm by identifying your high-risk activities The course guides you through the practical application of the rules in a way that gives a better understanding of your business and the activities that are putting you at a greater risk.

Topics Covered During This Training

The Senior Managers Regime Regulation and requirements

Implications for Senior Management

The shape and structure of SMR

Prescribed responsibilities

The Certification Regime

Fit and Proper requirements

Day to day activities of regulated Senior Managers

Conduct Rules

Implications for the wider population of the firm

Review actions taken by the FCA and PRA

Review of the good and poor practices of firms that have implemented SMR

Action planning What actions are to be taken at each level within your firm

