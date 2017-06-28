RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NORTH CAROLINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: FRX)(OTCQB: FENCF) today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 19, 2017 (the "Circular") for the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in New York, New York on June 27, 2017. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes % Votes Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dr. Khalid Islam 9,243,659 99.97% 2,562 0.03% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mr. Adrian Haigh 9,243,660 99.97% 2,561 0.03% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mr. Chris A. Rallis 9,243,017 99.97% 3,204 0.03% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mr. Marco Brughera 9,243,813 99.97% 2,408 0.03% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mr. Rostislav Raykov 9,243,761 99.97% 2,460 0.03% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shareholders voted 97.33% in favour of appointing Haskell & White LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor remuneration, 99.98% in favour of approving the Company's Shareholder Rights Plan, and 99.96% in favour of the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers.

Contacts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rosty Raykov

Chief Executive Officer

(919) 636-5144



