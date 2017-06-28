'FINAL FANTASY XV: A NEW EMPIRE' Mobile Game Released Today

-First Mobile MMO Game for FINAL FANTASY XV Expands Universe of Players by Allowing Anyone with Mobile Access to Play-

PALO ALTO, California and TOKYO, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --MZ, Epic Action - an MZ studio - in collaboration with Square Enix Co., Ltd. today announced the launch of the global, free-to-play, mobile game FINAL FANTASY XV: A NEW EMPIRE. The mobile MMO game, a first for FINAL FANTASY XV, is available now worldwide in the Apple App Store, on Google Play, and in Amazon Marketplace.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration brings together the amazingly rich universe created by Square Enix with the strategic, concurrent, real-time gameplay MZ has perfected in their global mobile MMO games Game of War - Fire Age and Mobile Strike.

The newly released FINAL FANTASY XV: A NEW EMPIRE expands the universe of players by making the game available to anyone with a smartphone or tablet. Now millions of fans can create alliances and battle with each other live, in real-time, on a global stage, as part of an ever-evolving story.

"FINAL FANTASY XV has become an iconic cultural force with a passionate global community and we are huge fans," said MZ CEO Gabe Leydon. "We are incredibly honored to partner with Square Enix to bring FINAL FANTASY XV to mobile during the 30th anniversary of the FINAL FANTASY franchise."

"The partnership with MZ breathes new life into the mobile gaming world," said Yosuke Matsuda, President and CEO of Square Enix. "We are delighted that the talented team at MZ, with a successful track record in developing and publishing global mobile games, has adapted the FINAL FANTASY XV universe into a mobile strategy game." Hajime Tabata, Director of FINAL FANTASY XV adds, "I'm very pleased to be able to work with such an amazing partner on this new FINAL FANTASY XV, which players around the world will be able to enjoy together."

Working in close collaboration with the Square Enix designers and developers, Epic Action created FINAL FANTASY XV: A NEW EMPIRE in the image of the role-playing game series originally released by Square Enix in 1987. Like the console game, FINAL FANTASY XV: A NEW EMPIRE features Noctis and his companions - Gladiolus, Ignis and Prompto - in the world of Eos.

The FINAL FANTASY XV: A NEW EMPIRE will be supported with both an international ad campaign and an ad campaign in Japan that will feature a major Japanese superstar.

Click here to access game trailers, gameplay GIFs and gameplay screenshots.

Click here to visit the FINAL FANTASY XV: A NEW EMPIRE website.

About MZ

MZ, a real time technology company, are the creators and publishers of free-to-play mobile games Game of War: Fire Age, Mobile Strike, released under the MZ game studio Epic War LLC, and now FINAL FANTASY XV: A NEW EMPIRE released under the MZ game studio Epic Action LLC. MZ was founded in 2008 as part of the highly prestigious Y Combinator program and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with operations in Las Vegas, Germany, and Japan. MZ has extended the technology behind the games to create the live data ecosystem Satori which is changing the way the world experiences real time data.

More information on MZ and Satori.

About Square Enix Co., Ltd.

Square Enix Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content around the world. The Square Enix group of companies includes a global network of leading development studios and boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property, including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 130 million units worldwide; and DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 70 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 58 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix Co., Ltd. can be found at http://www.jp.square-enix.com/

Media Contacts:

Barry Enderwick

benderwick@mz.com



Bronagh Hanley

bronagh@bignoisepr.com