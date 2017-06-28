Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Coverall, Jani-King, Jan-Pro & OCS

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global industrial cleaning services market to grow at a CAGR of 4.66% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is cleaning robots. Robots are used in the industrial cleaning services to replace humans or assist them in various dangerous and difficult tasks. Moreover, robots can repeat several tasks with the same amount of precision every time. Robots can withstand any environmental conditions and can handle situations that involve extensive cleaning of a surface. The robot not only moves by itself but also recognizes the various floor types and the type of dirt it has to clean. Robots also remove dirt from remote areas that are difficult or hazardous to clean by manual workers.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is reducing potential hazards in industries. Industrial hygiene involves anticipation, recognition, and evaluation of the factors that are hampering the work environment. Typical roles of industrial cleaning and hygiene include investigating the workplace hazards and potential threats to the industry. This is carried out by making recommendations to employees about improving the safety in the industry. After making the deliverables clear to the workers, a research has to be conducted to assess the factors that are causing harm in the workplace and are a potential threat. Different techniques are developed to anticipate and control hazardous factors in a workplace. Proper training has to be given to employees, along with ensuring the use of correct health and safety measures in the workplace.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Unregulated services may cause damage. The use of wrong techniques for cleaning industries can result in an extensive damage to the company's assets. The industries are generally equipped with the expensive materials, and any damage can cost the company a hefty amount in repairing the damages.
Key vendors
- Coverall
- Jani-King
- Jan-Pro
- OCS
Other prominent vendors
- The Cleaning Services Group
- JPM Cleaning
- Vanguard Cleaning Systems
- ServiceMaster Clean
- Anago Cleaning Systems
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by application
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9jpl5z/global_industrial
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716