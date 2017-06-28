Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Coverall, Jani-King, Jan-Pro & OCS

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global industrial cleaning services market to grow at a CAGR of 4.66% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is cleaning robots. Robots are used in the industrial cleaning services to replace humans or assist them in various dangerous and difficult tasks. Moreover, robots can repeat several tasks with the same amount of precision every time. Robots can withstand any environmental conditions and can handle situations that involve extensive cleaning of a surface. The robot not only moves by itself but also recognizes the various floor types and the type of dirt it has to clean. Robots also remove dirt from remote areas that are difficult or hazardous to clean by manual workers.





According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is reducing potential hazards in industries. Industrial hygiene involves anticipation, recognition, and evaluation of the factors that are hampering the work environment. Typical roles of industrial cleaning and hygiene include investigating the workplace hazards and potential threats to the industry. This is carried out by making recommendations to employees about improving the safety in the industry. After making the deliverables clear to the workers, a research has to be conducted to assess the factors that are causing harm in the workplace and are a potential threat. Different techniques are developed to anticipate and control hazardous factors in a workplace. Proper training has to be given to employees, along with ensuring the use of correct health and safety measures in the workplace.





Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Unregulated services may cause damage. The use of wrong techniques for cleaning industries can result in an extensive damage to the company's assets. The industries are generally equipped with the expensive materials, and any damage can cost the company a hefty amount in repairing the damages.



Key vendors



Coverall

Jani-King

Jan-Pro

OCS

Other prominent vendors



The Cleaning Services Group

JPM Cleaning

Vanguard Cleaning Systems

ServiceMaster Clean

Anago Cleaning Systems

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9jpl5z/global_industrial

