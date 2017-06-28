The global frequency counter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global frequency countermarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into six product segments, including amp-clamp adapters, dual counters, embedded frequency counters, handheld, rate counters, totalizer counters

Technavio's research analysts segment the global frequency counter market into the following regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Frequency counter market in Americas

The US is one of the largest markets for smartphones in the world. It has the highest penetration of smartphone and communication signal processing units. There are many data centers and telecommunication network managing centers that require range and frequency testing. In addition, the region is known for maximum research conducts. All these factors are increasing the demand for frequency counters, which is the major component of testing wave signals.

"The increasing investments made in the aerospace, military, and defense sectors have led to the demand for frequency counters in this sector. The growth of the consumer electronics sector has led to the production of advanced consumer electronic products, which drives the demand for frequency counters from the electronics manufacturers," says Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio forsemiconductor equipment research.

Frequency counter market in APAC

APAC is the fastest growing region in the telecommunication and consumer electronics market. The region is driving the consumer electronics market because of the increase in disposable income and higher purchasing power of people along with the change in consumer behavior pattern. The number of smartphone users in APAC exceeded one billion in FY2015. China and India are among the fastest growing smartphone markets in APAC. China is expecting strong growth with more than 400 million smartphones shipped in 2016. The number of smartphone users is increasing with the growth in the economy of various countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, India, and Indonesia. All these industries are directly correlated to frequency counters be it while testing and measuring frequencies or through the application of communication devices in finding frequencies.

Frequency counter market in EMEA

The penetration of smart devices is growing and is highest in Northern Europe with Sweden leading the smart devices penetration. In 2016, the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany held top positions in the smartphone market share. Spain is leading in Europe with more than 35% share in the smart devices market. It holds the biggest share of handsets in the smartphone market and has seen tremendous development in the communications sector.

"The telecommunication technology has seen several advances due to the high adoption rate of smartphones. Owing to this, the demand for frequency counters has rapidly increased in this region. There are many labs and research firms in EMEA which use frequency counters for R&D. Aerospace vendors also use these frequency counters for research purposes," says Jujhar.

The top vendors in the global frequency counter market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

B&K Precision

Danaher

National Instruments

ROHDE&SCHWARZ

