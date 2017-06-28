QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- H2O Innovation Inc. ("H2O Innovation" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: HEO)(ALTERNEXT: MNEMO:ALHEO)(OTCQX: HEOFF) announces the resignation of one of its directors, Mr. Lawrence E. Gamst, and the appointment of a new Board member, Mr. Stephen A Davis.

Mr. Lawrence E. Gamst has served as a director and member of the Audit Committee of the Corporation for the last seven (7) years. "We wish to thank Mr. Gamst for his valuable contribution and his dedication as a Board member and wish him the best in his new projects", stated Philippe Gervais, Chairman of the Board of H2O Innovation.

Mr. Stephen A David was appointed as a new member of the Board of Directors on June 28, 2017. Mr. Davis was President and Chief Operating Officer of American Saw & Manufacturing Company for twenty-two (22) years. Since 2003, he served at Ventry Industries LLC, an investment firm in both public and private assets, based in Massachusetts. He currently holds the position of Managing Partner. At the present time, Mr. Davis also sits on the Board of Directors of Western Massachusetts Economic Development, serves as a director of the Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation as well as a director of the EcoTechnology Center, and is a trustee emeritus of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts.

"We are thrilled by the appointment of Mr. Davis on the Board of Directors. His manufacturing experience in the United States and abroad as well as his large international distribution network fit perfectly into the strategic development of our business model", added Frederic Dugre, President and CEO of H2O Innovation.

H2O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects; ii) specialty products and services, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry as well as control and monitoring systems; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

