Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Anti-Money Laundering Know Your Customer" conference to their offering.
Governments and financial markets throughout the world recognise Financial Crime as one of the greatest threats to the global financial services industry.
The FCA has increased its efforts to fight every aspect of financial crime: Money laundering, terrorist financing, market manipulation and data theft. Along with partner agencies, the FCA looks towards the firms they regulate when combating financial crime. Firms are required to work together with the FCA and the international community in their efforts to make it harder for criminals to exploit their businesses and their clients.
The market regulator expects your company to understand where the risks lay in your firm and react appropriately as part of your governance framework.
During this intensive 1 day course we will illustrate this real and significant threat to our industry and show you how to take a proactive approach to financial crime, enhance the policies, processes and procedures you currently have in place and ensure that everyone in your organisation is ready to protect your firm and the market place.
What You Will Learn:
Appreciate and understand the latest crime prevention regulation (national and international)
Understand the elements necessary to create the right corporate culture
Recognise key elements of Know Your Client' documentation
Respond quickly to criminal behaviour by introducing alert systems which react appropriately and quickly to any potential criminal situations
Recognise how to investigate more quickly and escalate suspicious activity, reducing the damage to the firm
Protect the firm's reputation by avoiding the media spotlight created by high-profile incidents of firms being victims of financial crimes
Develop a solid overview of their firm's vulnerabilities and the controls and procedures needed to address them in an increasingly complex global industry
Topics Covered During This Training
Money laundering and terrorist financing
Suspicious activity indicators and transaction reporting
Setting up effective KYC procedures
Customer due diligence and record keeping
International regulatory standards
Financial Action Task Force (FATF)
Analyse the effectiveness of your firm's AML/CTP processes and procedures
Practical Tips in AML Management
Setting up action plan
Case studies and exercises
