SHANGHAI, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- The Mobile World Congress 2017 opened today in Shanghai. As a platinum sponsor, Huawei is participating in the event under the theme of "Open ROADS to New Growth". At the event, Huawei is sharing its latest industry insights, products and solutions, success stories, and ecosystem building. We are also engaging with industry customers in discussion of important industry topics, including digital transformation and how to maximize network value. Huawei aims to achieve value-driven business success in partnership with carriers and partners.

The ROADS to value-driven new growth must be built for the future but be rooted in the present. Looking to the future, carriers need to deploy All-Cloud networks to enable their own digital transformation and provide cloud services to help vertical industries go digital. At present, carriers should work to maximize network value, focusing on optimizing existing networks, operations, and services, increasing revenue and efficiency while reducing costs, and improving customer experience. An open and collaborative ecosystem helps carriers achieve sustainable development and shared success through growth.

Huawei Deputy Chairman and Rotating CEO Guo Ping delivered a keynote speech titled "Industry Digitization Drives New Growth". He noted, "Industry digitization is placing new demands on carriers. To achieve new growth, carriers need to take three major steps: They need to provide digital connectivity, digitize traditional industries, and develop cloud applications and big data analytics." He added, "The development of industry digitization places new demand on carriers, and carriers have the capability to achieve new growth by delivering services to individuals, households, enterprises, and governments." Guo Ping also shared Huawei's success stories working with global carriers to pursue new growth. For example, Huawei's Mobile Money solution helped Safaricom M-PESA deliver mobile financial services, enabling "no cash survival" across Kenya. Other examples included: Huawei worked with Safaricom to build a Smart City, contributing to public security and local tourism. Also, Huawei launched the smart water project jointly with China Mobile and Shenzhen Water Group, which helped balance water production and distribution of the group. Faced with the opportunities brought by digitization, Guo suggested that "Carriers prioritize industry digitization at the organizational level and set up an independent decision-making team. New technologies and capabilities should be developed to adapt to business needs, including those in connection to IoT, security, big data, and even artificial intelligence. Policy support is also essential to carriers to facilitate business, including service license and spectrum policy."

Huawei's main booth at the W5 hall touches on Cloudifying Networks, Cloudifying Services, Cloudifying Operations, and Maximizing Network Value. Displays at the exhibition provide in-depth information about the company's products and solutions for cloudification, video, IoT, agile digital operations, indoor digitization, household broadband, and unleashing site potential. Displays also included Huawei's cooperation achievements with dozens of partners, and its latest progress in building of the ecosystem.

Huawei's Cloud City solution is the highlight of the Innovation City booth at the W3 hall. The solution outlines a blueprint for future cities that are based on cloud platforms and services, and showcases application scenarios in the City Operation Center, Smart Campus, Smart Healthcare and Education, and Cloud Live Broadcasting.

Through numerous GSMA summits and Huawei industry forums and summits, Huawei is sharing its insights and core viewpoints about All-Cloud networks, 4G evolution to 5G, maximizing network value, 5G, NB-IoT, IoV, digital transformation, and cloud security.

In the showcases, Huawei, carriers, and partners jointly demonstrated smart parking and remote self-driving vehicles. Attendees also discussed and explored with Huawei the use cases of technologies including NB-IoT and 5G, and how to monetize these technologies.

Huawei is dedicated to making breakthroughs through unremitting efforts. We are actively communicating and exploring with the industry. By sharing benefits as well as risks, we work with our partners to build an open, collaborative ecosystem that enables shared success among business alliances, industry alliances, open source communities, and developer platforms.

MWC Shanghai 2017 runs from June 28 to 30 in Shanghai, China. Huawei is showcasing its products and solutions at booth W5.E50 in the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), and booth W3.A10 Innovation City. For more information, please visit http://carrier.huawei.com/cn/events/mwcs2017.

