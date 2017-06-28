

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market fluctuated between small gains and losses throughout Wednesday's session. The market ended the day with a small increase, but was little changed overall. Shares of index heavyweight Nestlé provided support to the overall market, as the stock recovered following the profit taking of the previous session.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.04 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,076.73. The Swiss Leader Index slipped 0.06 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.03 percent.



Nestlé climbed 1.3 percent after launching a 20bn Swiss franc share buyback program. Meanwhile, Novartis weakened by 1.0 percent and Roche lost 0.3 percent.



Financial stocks turned in a solid performance Wednesday. UBS gained 1.8 percent and Credit Suisse added 0.6 percent. Swiss Life climbed 0.8 percent, Bâloise advanced 0.5 percent and Partners Group rose 0.1 percent.



Hearing aid manufacturer Sonova dropped 1.5 percent and Aryzta surrendered 1.4 percent. Shares of ABB also fell 1.4 percent.



