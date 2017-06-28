MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB.A) ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated May 19, 2017 were elected as directors of Yorbeau. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual general meeting of shareholders on June 22, 2017 in Montreal are set out below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes % Votes % Nominee For For Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Georges Bodnar Jr. 128,020,602 92.31 10,665,589 7.69 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pierre Gagnier 128,788,002 92.86 9,898,189 7.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amit Gupta 128,019,602 92.31 10,666,589 7.69 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marcel Lecourt 129,488,043 93.37 9,198,148 6.63 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gerald Riverin 128,716,643 92.81 9,969,548 7.19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

The Company's 100% controlled Rouyn Property contains four known gold deposits in the 6-km-long Augmitto-Astoria corridor situated on the western half of the property. Two of the four deposits, Astoria and Augmitto, have substantial underground infrastructure and have been the subject of NI 43-101 technical reports that include resource estimates. The Company recently announced signing an Option Agreement with an affiliate of Kinross Gold Corporation to pursue exploration on the Rouyn Property (see press release dated October 25, 2016). In 2015, the Company expanded its exploration property portfolio by acquiring strategic base metal properties in prospective areas of the Abitibi Belt of Quebec and Ontario that also feature infrastructure favourable for mining development. The newly acquired base metal properties include Scott Lake which hosts important mineral resources (see press release dated March 30, 2017).

More information on the Company may be found on the Company's website at www.yorbeauresources.com.

Contacts:

Yorbeau Resources Inc.

Gerald Riverin, PhD, P. Geo

President

819-279-1336

griverin@yorbeauresources.com



Yorbeau Resources Inc.

G. Bodnar Jr.

Vice President

514-384-2202 or Toll-Free in North America 1-855-384-2202

gbodnar@yorbeauresources.com

www.yorbeauresources.com



