Global Hernia Repair Devices Market 2017-2021: Increasing Popularity of Robot-assisted Surgeries in Hernia Repair

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Hernia Repair Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global hernia repair devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Hernia Repair Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing popularity of robot-assisted surgeries in hernia repair. Robot-assisted surgical techniques are gaining popularity compared with open hernia repair procedures. Robotic surgeries offer high accuracy and consistency, and reduce the possible risk of human errors.
According to the report, one driver in the market is wide acceptance of tension free repair procedures. Most surgeons are preferring tension-free mesh repair techniques such as Lichtenstein and laparoscopy over highly invasive Bassini and other conventional techniques. Lichtenstein hernioplasty is considered to be the gold-standard tension free repair procedure, which is widely practised by surgeons. This procedure involves the use of a piece of mesh to bridge the hernia and decrease the tension on the weakened abdominal wall.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complications and risks associated with hernia repair devices. With the increase in the usage of mesh products for hernia repair, there has been a rise in incidence of mesh-related complications. Though implantation of a mesh reduces hernia recurrence rates (7% for non-mesh technique and 1% for mesh repair), the possibility of mesh-related infections is high post-surgery, and also in the long run. Common complications of hernia repair include inflammation of the abdominal wall, seromas, chronic severe pain, mesh migration, and rejection of mesh adhesions and mesh-related infections.
Key vendors
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Cook Medical
- C.R. Bard
- Ethicon
- Medtronic
Other prominent vendors
- A.M.I.
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group
- Allergan
- ANGIOLOGICA
- Aspide Medical
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by procedure
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rtm6n5/global_hernia
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716