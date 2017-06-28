Global Hernia Repair Devices Market 2017-2021: Increasing Popularity of Robot-assisted Surgeries in Hernia Repair

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global hernia repair devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Hernia Repair Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing popularity of robot-assisted surgeries in hernia repair. Robot-assisted surgical techniques are gaining popularity compared with open hernia repair procedures. Robotic surgeries offer high accuracy and consistency, and reduce the possible risk of human errors.

According to the report, one driver in the market is wide acceptance of tension free repair procedures. Most surgeons are preferring tension-free mesh repair techniques such as Lichtenstein and laparoscopy over highly invasive Bassini and other conventional techniques. Lichtenstein hernioplasty is considered to be the gold-standard tension free repair procedure, which is widely practised by surgeons. This procedure involves the use of a piece of mesh to bridge the hernia and decrease the tension on the weakened abdominal wall.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complications and risks associated with hernia repair devices. With the increase in the usage of mesh products for hernia repair, there has been a rise in incidence of mesh-related complications. Though implantation of a mesh reduces hernia recurrence rates (7% for non-mesh technique and 1% for mesh repair), the possibility of mesh-related infections is high post-surgery, and also in the long run. Common complications of hernia repair include inflammation of the abdominal wall, seromas, chronic severe pain, mesh migration, and rejection of mesh adhesions and mesh-related infections.



