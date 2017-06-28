Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Market Infrastructure Regulation" conference to their offering.

EMIR introduces a number of complex issues and creates challenges and risks on one side and opportunities on the other side for all market participants, mainly banks, asset managers and other financial services firms, i.e. custody and financial advisors.

During this highly practical 1 day course you will have a chance to learn about the key elements of the new regulation as well as opportunities and challenges that come with it. You will also be able to identify the relevant issues for your organisation and how EMIR can impact your business.

Main Topics Covered During This Training:

Addressing the interconnectedness in OTC derivatives markets

EMIR and other key regulatory developments: Basel III CRD IV, Dodd-Frank and MIFID

ESMA European Securities and Markets Authority

EMIR objectives and implementation timeline

Subject matter, scope and definitions

Clearing, reporting and risk mitigation of OTC derivatives

Key challenges: valuation (mark-to-market, mark-to-model, collateralisation)

Risk management procedures

Authorisation of Central Counterparties (CCPs)

Other provisions

Key challenges, opportunities and risks for asset managers, securities services, banks and financial advisors

By the end of this course you will:

Understand the background to EMIR and the regulation's key elements

Be able to place EMIR in the context of other major regulations including Basel III, Dodd-Frank and MIFID

Explore the implications for clearing, reporting and risk mitigation of OTC derivatives

Become aware of challenges and opportunities

Identify the right risk management procedures

Assess the impact of EMIR for your organisation business

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lx2g4j/european_market

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006146/en/

